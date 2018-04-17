Fantasy Flight’s excellent Arkham board game Mansions of Madness is getting the video game treatment, and interestingly, it’s not a direct adaptation. Instead it’s a more hands-on take, maintaining the same basic premise while making everything more video gamey.



While you’ll still be taking a team of investigators inside a very haunted house, the video game is singleplayer, with just one person put in control of all the characters.

The game’s full name is Mansions of Madness: Mother’s Embrace, and it’ll be out on PC in 2019. It’s being published by Asmodee Digital, and the developers are Luckyhammers, the same team who are bringing Terraforming Mars to Steam.