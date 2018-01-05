Today on Highlight Reel we have VRChat anime bombs, headless dudes, doorway defenses and much more!
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
- Horizon: Zero Dawn - Adam Goodrich
- Star Wars: Battlefront II - They make clones fast - Sergio Rodrigues
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild - More I’m seriously dumb #BreathoftheWild #NintendoSwitch - @PokemonCheese
- Uncharted 4 - Genie Sully - jaydubtoggies
- Onward VR - Tomato_Gaming
- VR Chat - Kiwion
- Rainbow Six Siege - 3 Shots - GrizzlyBearcroft
- Rocket League - *sigh* - RefusahBeatbox
- Dead Space 2 - Don’t lose your head, dude.- Kieran Mabbutt
- Battlefield 1 - Defending The Doorway - Slayer_Gems
- Fortnite BR - WutUtalkingBoutWill
- PU Battlegrounds - Don’t Shoot The Tires - Emppulis
- PU Battlegrounds - Death - Connor Branson
- PU Battlegrounds - Zero__Cool
- PU Battlegrounds - The Pan is Amazing - Aaron Malin
- Assassin’s Creed Origins - Grifzor
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!