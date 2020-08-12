Manga Writer Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault, Manga Pulled From Publication

Screenshot : Shonen Jump

Tatsuya Matsuki, the scribe behind manga Act-Age, has been arrested for alleged sexual assault against a middle-school girl in Tokyo.



According to Sankei (via Tokyo Reporter), the 29-year-old groped the girl on her way home from cram school. She contacted the police, who checked the local security camera footage. Matsuki then became a person of interest.

About an hour after this sexual assault, there was another similar incident nearby an hour later, which police are also currently investigating .

Matsuki has “generally” confessed to the first incident, according to the authorities.

Act-Age, which is illustrated by Shiro Usazaki, debuted in 2018 in Weekly Shonen Jump. In light of Matsuki’s arrest, publisher Shueisha has decided to end the publication of Act-Age. The publisher made this decision after discussions with Usazaki and will work to support her as she produces new work.