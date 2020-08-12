Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

Manga Writer Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault, Manga Pulled From Publication

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:manga
mangajapancrimekotakueast
Illustration for article titled Manga Writer Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault, Manga Pulled From Publication
Screenshot: Shonen Jump
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
Tatsuya Matsuki, the scribe behind manga Act-Age, has been arrested for alleged sexual assault against a middle-school girl in Tokyo.

According to Sankei (via Tokyo Reporter), the 29-year-old groped the girl on her way home from cram school. She contacted the police, who checked the local security camera footage. Matsuki then became a person of interest. 

About an hour after this sexual assault, there was another similar incident nearby an hour later, which police are also currently investigating.

Matsuki has “generally” confessed to the first incident, according to the authorities.

Act-Age, which is illustrated by Shiro Usazaki, debuted in 2018 in Weekly Shonen Jump. In light of Matsuki’s arrest, publisher Shueisha has decided to end the publication of Act-Age. The publisher made this decision after discussions with Usazaki and will work to support her as she produces new work. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

eresa
eresa

it’s kinda heartening to see a girl daring to report this (in a country where you are mostly supposed to shut up and not make a scene if you’re groped) and it leading to some actual consequences.