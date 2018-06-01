Kotaku previously introduced Initial D model cars that Twitter user Shinga had painted to look like manga art. Shinga is back with more, and his latest work continues to amaze.



In the earlier version, Shinga placed his models on a flat sheet of paper. This time around, he’s made a 3D papercraft.

This time around, Shinga has added a Delorean from Back to the Future II, showing how it could overtake a drifting Subaru.

Check out this angle.

In black and white, his work looks even more like it’s straight out of a manga.

He also shows off a bit more of his process.

For more awesome art, follow Shinga on Twitter.