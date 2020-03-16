Manga Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is getting a PlayStation 4 game. Sony announced that the title will go on sale next year in Japan, letting players slay demons on their PS4. No word yet on an international release.
Manga Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is getting a PlayStation 4 game. Sony announced that the title will go on sale next year in Japan, letting players slay demons on their PS4. No word yet on an international release.
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.