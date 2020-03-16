Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Brian Ashcraft
Image: PlayStation Japan

Manga Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is getting a PlayStation 4 game. Sony announced that the title will go on sale next year in Japan, letting players slay demons on their PS4. No word yet on an international release.

