Screenshot: Hideki Katsumura (Twitter)

A common trope in anime is light reflecting on glasses. You’ve seen them in Detective Conan, Evangelion and more. TV Tropes calls these lenses “scary shiny glasses.” One man decided to make them.



The trope is used to underscore a character’s thoughts or emotions.

Twitter user Hideki Katsumura bought some cheap glasses and stuck LED lights in them. Here is the result:

Here’s how they compare to anime scary shiny glasses.