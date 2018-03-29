GIF GIF: MBCdrama

In 2014, South Korean TV drama Everbody Kimchi featured one epic kimchi slap. It was not an isolated incident. Korean dramas are no stranger to painful slaps—with food or without.



Keep in mind, these programs are soap operas. Just like in the West, they are overblown and overwrought, hence the hyperbolic and humiliating food slapping. For better or worse, food slapping, as Koreaboo explains, has become a Korean drama trope. A painfully messy one at that.

GIF GIF: MBCdrama

In the wake of that, there was this in Eve’s Love.



GIF GIF: MBC

Via Koreaboo, the drama Rude Miss Young-Ae featured this meaty slap.



GIF GIF: TVN, Koreaboo

The Lady in Dignity had this one.



GIF GIF: JTBC, Koreaboo

Sweden Laundry.

GIF GIF: MBC, Koreaboo

Recently, bulletin board Inven pointed out this latest dramatic use of food.

GIF GIF: Inven, SBS

Which actually might be a not-so-subtle reference to the term “doenjang woman.”



GIF GIF: Inven, SBS

And here’s the food slap.

This might be one way to protect yourself.



GIF GIF: MBC

That, or don’t star in a Korean TV drama.