GIF: 工房勘太郎

In Death Stranding, Norman Reedus’ character Sam has a robotic detector to locate Chiral enemies. YouTuber Kantaro Studio made his own.



The clip below shows how he brought the Chiral detector to life.

The project took around 60 days and cost approximately $180.

It was worth the effort because look how the finished version movement mirrors its in-game counterpart.