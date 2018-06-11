The new Death Stranding trailer picks right back up where it left off with Norman Reedus’s fetus, but I still have so many questions.



This new trailer for Death Stranding shows off some truly beautiful environments, is set to a melancholy indie song, and yes, Norman Reedus gets naked. We have learned one new piece of information in this one: Reedus plays a deliveryman of some sort named Sam, and we’re watching him cart packages across the countryside, until he is suddenly interrupted by some kind of invisible creature that’s stalking him. We’re also introduced to two new characters, one played by Lindsay Wagner and the other played by Lea Seydoux, who has a truly incredible jacket. It’s got retractable spikes!

Here’s another look at that jacket, and some new key art, from Kojima’s Twitter account.

Illustration: Death Stranding (Hideo Kojima)

Unfortunately, that’s the end of things making sense. If you want to know the part of this trailer where I said “what the fuck?” out loud, it’s when Norman Reedus uses his fetus as a weird lamp.



Could some of this be gameplay? Sure, maybe. Are we any closer to knowing what this game is about? No. Am I still fascinated by the performance art that Hideo Kojima makes people watch every year? Yes. And thank god for that.