GIF [GIF via Evo]

Japan’s Colossus doesn’t only use Dinosaur in King of Fighters XIV, he wears a dinosaur mask while playing. Just like he did today at Evo Japan.

This is just one of several masks Colossus owns and wears.

During the first day of Evo Japan, he didn’t disappoint, playing as Dinosaur and appearing as, well, a dinosaur while facing off with France’s Rickyo.

GIF [GIF via Evo]

Colossus came out on top, mask, headphones and all.

GIF [GIF via Evo]

How can he see?



GIF [GIF via Evo]

He can smell movement.



GIF [GIF via Evo]

After the match thankfully did not bite his opponent’s face off. That was nice of him!

