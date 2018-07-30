Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

T Ronix has managed to complete Fallout: New Vegas—and the game’s DLC—without taking a single hit, all the while playing on Very Hard difficulty.



The whole run took around six-and-a-half hours, and included some basic ground rules. T Ronix couldn’t:

Take a hit from an enemy, whether it be melee or projectile



Take a direct damage hit from a trap (some environmental damage, like from radiation, is unavoidable).



Use a companion (except for when the game makes you use one).



Unavoidable cutscene hits don’t count, obviously.

You might remember T Ronix from doing pretty much the same thing with Fallout 4; he’s now working on completing a run where he finishes Fallout 3, New Vegas and 4 in one sitting, all without taking any damage.

Pretty funny that this has landed so soon after somebody beat Fallout: New Vegas without killing anyone.