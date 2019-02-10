Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

Man Arrested For Allegedly Violating Yu-Gi-Oh's Trademark with Fake Cards

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:yugioh
1.4K
8
1
Image: Kazuki Takahashi, Konami, TV Tokyo (Public Domain CC)
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

A 27-year-old university student has been arrested in Fukui, Japan after selling phony Yu-Gi-Oh cards at a flea market.

The fake cards featured Dark Magician Girl and Blue-Eyes White Dragon and went for 86,000 yen ($792) and 46,000 yen ($423) respectively.

Advertisement
Image: Fukui Shimbun Online

According to Fukui Shimbun Online, the suspect was quoted as saying, “I didn’t know [that the cards were fake].” He also blamed this on the person who bought the cards. I guess the reasoning is that the customer should have known? Later, the customer thought something was amiss after noticing that the cards’ colorization was off.

The suspect is accused of infringing upon Konami’s trademark, and the authorities are investigating the matter further.

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Fake Ultra Rare Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Leads To Arrest
Man Sells Valuable Yu-Gi-Oh! Cards For His Daughter's Future
One-Of-A-Kind Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Yours For Only $400,000

About the author

Brian Ashcraft
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

EmailTwitterPosts