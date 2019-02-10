Man Arrested For Allegedly Violating Yu-Gi-Oh's Trademark with Fake Cards

East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

A 27-year-old university student has been arrested in Fukui, Japan after selling phony Yu-Gi-Oh cards at a flea market.



The fake cards featured Dark Magician Girl and Blue-Eyes White Dragon and went for 86,000 yen ($792) and 46,000 yen ($423) respectively.

Image : Fukui Shimbun Online

According to Fukui Shimbun Online, the suspect was quoted as saying, “I didn’t know [that the cards were fake].” He also blamed this on the person who bought the cards. I guess the reasoning is that the customer should have known? Later, the customer thought something was amiss after noticing that the cards’ colorization was off.

The suspect is accused of infringing upon Konami’s trademark, and the authorities are investigating the matter further.