Graduating from school is a big moment in any student’s or hug pillow’s life.



While this is making the rounds on Japanese websites, it was originally spotted by Twitter user Amanojaku Respecter, who was watching the Cal Poly Pomona commencement:

Let’s see how this all went down.

The two make their entrance.

Both are congratulated for completing their respective degrees.



Handshakes and smiles all around. Well done you two!



Nico-Nico-Nii loves you all.