Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Mall Craze Is A Shopping Mall Management Game

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Save
Alerts
Illustration for article titled Mall Craze Is A Shopping Mall Management Game
Image: Mall Craze

I remember when I was younger, seeing games like Theme Park and Rollercoaster Tycoon, and wondering why nobody could do something like that only for my teenage spiritual home: the mall.

Advertisement

Sure, there have been some mall games, the best probably being Kairosoft’s Mega Mall Story, but none that have been as good or as fiddly as the giants of the genre.

So I’m very interested in Mall Craze, an upcoming PC management game that wants to really get into things, going beyond putting you in charge of just the building itself and letting you run each individual store as well.

Which isn’t terribly realistic, but it is probably very interesting, and I’ll take that trade-off if it all comes together.

Mall Craze is on Kickstarter but has already passed its funding goal, so you can check it out here.

G/O Media may get a commission
Everyday Scaries Bundle
4/20 EXCLUSIVE
Everyday Scaries Bundle

.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION

Ovy
Ovy

That’s one way to teach Gen Z what shopping was like pre-Amazon