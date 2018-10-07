Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

Here’s artist Jai Kamat with a collection of comic book-style impressions of Magic’s Planeswalkers.



You might remember Jai from last year, when we ran a series of his Overwatch portraits.

You can see more of Jai’s work at his site.

