Magic: The Gathering’s pro League just got its first female player. Jessica Estephan, who is from Australia, was also Magic: The Gathering’s first Grand Prix winner. Earlier this year, Kotaku reported on how publisher Wizards of the Coast wanted to make Magic less of a boys club—it looks like they’re keeping their word.
