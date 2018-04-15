Sydney’s Jessica Estephan has become the first woman to ever win a Magic: The Gathering Grand Prix at the game’s Sydney meet over the weekend.



Estephan, along with Ryan Lewis-Jonns (Sydney) and Lachlan Saunders (Canberra), emerged victorious in the Team Grand Prix from a field of 350 entries, beating rivals from Australia and New Zealand to the prize.

Magic Grand Prix have been running since 1997, so this has been a long time coming.

The winners, along with second, third and fourth place, have all earned an invitation to Magic’s Pro Tour 25th Anniversary in Minneapolis in August.