Magic: The Gathering is getting a pro league, publisher Wizards of the Coast announced at the Game Awards. 32 top players will get the change to win a combined $10 million in prizes. Their contracts, Wizards says, will be for $75,000, directly addressing concerns Magic pros had about earning sub-par money. Some top players might even come out of retirement, like streamer Janne “Savjz” Mikkonen.