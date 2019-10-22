Magic Meets My Little Pony In Ponies: The Galloping

Friendship is Magic. Magic is Gathering. Why not both? Going on sale today at noon Eastern from Hasbro, Ponies: The Gathering is a collection of special limited edition cards and Ultra Pro playmats celebrating the series finale of My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic and Magic: The Gathering’s November 2 Extra Life charity event.

Sold in a three-pack for $50, $30 of which goes to the Extra Life children’s hospital charity organization, there is no way in heck the My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic cards are tournament legal. The Nightmare Moon card, showcasing the animated series’ very first antagonist, is a two-sided card with the villain’s alter ego, Princess Luna, on the other side. The Rarity card asks players to produce a My Little Pony toy they own, gaining protection from colors appearing on that toy, making multi-colored pony Rainbow Dash even more overpowered than before. Finally, there’s Princess Twilight Sparkle, a card that automatically wins the game if the player controls the rest of the show’s “mane six”—Twilight, Fluttershy, Rarity, Rainbow Dash, Applejack, and Pinkie Pie.

Ultra Pro’s Ponies: The Galloping playmat set runs $100, with $80 going to Extra Life. It’s a trio of 24-inch wide, 13.5-inch tall playmats featuring the art from the cards, including one double-sided Princess Luna/Nightmare Moon playmat.

It’s nice to see Hasbro’s two most magical properties coming together to do some good.