Magic: The Gathering’s Sonic Crossover Is Running Toward My Wallet At The Speed Of Sound

You hear that? The heavy thudding sound of someone running for their lives? Running around at the speed of sound, perhaps? Maybe this person, sprinting as far as their body can carry them, has places to go and has to follow his rainbow? That person is me, running as far away from Magic: The Gathering’s latest collaboration as possible, because those sickos at Wizards of the Coast are coming for me. They have their sights locked on the wallet in my back pocket and are about to fire a new collaboration at my ass at the velocity of a sniper’s bullet. I was able to resist the Final Fantasy cards, but I don’t know if I have it in me to fight back this time. No. You’ll never take me alive, Magic: The Gathering! Not even for…a Sonic the Hedgehog collaboration? Oh no!

Variety, Game Informer, and IGN have each revealed some of the cards coming in a new Magic X Sonic the Hedgehog collaboration that brings the hurrying hedgehog and all his friends to the card game as “Secret Lair” drops. These are one-off, rare sets that are usually themed, whether it be based on a crossover, a holiday, or some other kind of event. The Sonic the Hedgehog set features several characters from Sega’s beloved platforming series, including Sonic himself, and his brooding rival Shadow. These cards will be available in three separate drops that you’ll have to buy directly from Magic through the Secret Lair website, rather than stumbling upon them in packs you buy at a store. The drops will go live on July 14 at 9 a.m. Pacific/12 p.m. Eastern time. You can see all the cards through the links below:

Definitely check out the stories above to see the full sets, but I do have to shout out one card from the Friends & Foes set that might make me buy the whole thing: the Shadow the Hedgehog card that depicts him running through the iconic Radical Highway stage from Sonic Adventure 2.

They caught up. I could only run so far. Wizards of the Coast cornered me in an alley and said, “Give me your money” with a switchblade to my throat. I just want this one card to put on my shelf of other Shadow the Hedgehog memorabilia. I don’t want to become a sicko collector who spends hundreds of dollars trying to build a deck. Just give me my angry son on a piece of cardboard.

