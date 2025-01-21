Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Entertainment

Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Arrives In Spring 2027, Paramount Confirms

We don't know much about the next entry in the live-action Sonic series

By
Zack Zwiezen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A screenshot shows Sonic as seen in Sonic 2.
Image: Kotaku / Sega / Paramount

After previous reporting in December confirmed another Sonic sequel was in the works, Paramount has officially announced that Sonic the Hedgehog 4 will arrive in theaters in March 2027.

Suggested Reading

Netflix Is Raising Its Prices Again, Even For People Watching With Ads
Even Marvel Rivals' Seasonal Events Are Overwatch Knock-Offs
5 Essential Tips To Start Your Dynasty Warriors: Origins Campaign
What’s Coming Out Beyond The Day Before | The Week In Games
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Netflix Is Raising Its Prices Again, Even For People Watching With Ads
Even Marvel Rivals' Seasonal Events Are Overwatch Knock-Offs
5 Essential Tips To Start Your Dynasty Warriors: Origins Campaign
What’s Coming Out Beyond The Day Before | The Week In Games
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

In late December, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 hit theaters just in time for Christmas. This third entry in the film franchise received positive reviews from critics and fans alike, with Sonic 3 earning an impressive 88 percent on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The movie has since brought in over $420 million globally at the box office, with more than half of that amount being from the U.S. and Canada alone. So it’s not surprising that Paramount is all in on Sonic and has already staked out a date for the next installment.

Advertisement

Related Content

The Sonic Movies Have Now Made Over A Billion Dollars
Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Is On Track To Be The Biggest Video Game Movie Ever

Related Content

The Sonic Movies Have Now Made Over A Billion Dollars
Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Is On Track To Be The Biggest Video Game Movie Ever

As reported by Deadline on January 21, Paramount Pictures announced that Sonic the Hedgehog 4 will arrive in theaters on March 19, 2027. Paramount didn’t confirm any details on plot, casting, or who would direct this entry.

Paramount

Fueled by Sonic 3's post-credits scene, fans are speculating that the next entry will feature time travel, robots, and more fan-favorite characters. New concept art also seems to indicate that a time-travel or dimension-hopping plot might be in the cards in a future film.

Advertisement

The early greenlight and release date news shows just how confident Paramount is in the Sonic franchise, which includes three movies starring Ben Schwartz as Sonic and Jim Carrey as Dr. Ivo Robotnik. In 2024, the franchise expanded to include a spin-off TV series starring Idris Elba as Knuckles. In the latest big-screen entry, Keanu Reeves joined the cast as Shadow the Hedgehog.

Advertisement

Sonic has become an important IP for Paramount to lean on in an era that has seen stalwart franchises fail at the box office. The total earnings from all three Sonic movies has now reached over $1 billion, so it’s likely that the studio will want to do more spin-offs and sequels to expand the cinematic world of Sonic even beyond this upcoming fourth entry.

Advertisement

.