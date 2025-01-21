Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Arrives In Spring 2027, Paramount Confirms

After previous reporting in December confirmed another Sonic sequel was in the works, Paramount has officially announced that Sonic the Hedgehog 4 will arrive in theaters in March 2027.

What’s Coming Out Beyond The Day Before | The Week In Games CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Week In Games: What’s Coming Out Beyond Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

In late December, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 hit theaters just in time for Christmas. This third entry in the film franchise received positive reviews from critics and fans alike, with Sonic 3 earning an impressive 88 percent on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The movie has since brought in over $420 million globally at the box office, with more than half of that amount being from the U.S. and Canada alone. So it’s not surprising that Paramount is all in on Sonic and has already staked out a date for the next installment.

Advertisement

As reported by Deadline on January 21, Paramount Pictures announced that Sonic the Hedgehog 4 will arrive in theaters on March 19, 2027. Paramount didn’t confirm any details on plot, casting, or who would direct this entry.

Paramount

Fueled by Sonic 3's post-credits scene, fans are speculating that the next entry will feature time travel, robots, and more fan-favorite characters. New concept art also seems to indicate that a time-travel or dimension-hopping plot might be in the cards in a future film.

Advertisement

The early greenlight and release date news shows just how confident Paramount is in the Sonic franchise, which includes three movies starring Ben Schwartz as Sonic and Jim Carrey as Dr. Ivo Robotnik. In 2024, the franchise expanded to include a spin-off TV series starring Idris Elba as Knuckles. In the latest big-screen entry, Keanu Reeves joined the cast as Shadow the Hedgehog.

Advertisement

Sonic has become an important IP for Paramount to lean on in an era that has seen stalwart franchises fail at the box office. The total earnings from all three Sonic movies has now reached over $1 billion, so it’s likely that the studio will want to do more spin-offs and sequels to expand the cinematic world of Sonic even beyond this upcoming fourth entry.

Advertisement

.

