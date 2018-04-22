It’s not that Magic cards don’t look great as they are. Some of the best artists on the planet are working on them! It’s just, no lavish painting of a giant angel or whatever can compete with a dumb gif.
Via Super Punch, Magic: The GIFening (created by Buzzfeed’s Max Woolf) is a Twitter account that, four times a day, posts a Magic: The Gathering card with its image replaced by a gif that’s been yanked from giphy, and is presumably based on a search performed on the card’s title.
It’s very good.
You can see a lot more here.