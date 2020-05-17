Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Madden Bowl Won Without Throwing A Single Pass

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:madden
maddenmadden 20esportssportskotaku core
Washington Punter Tress Way
Photo: Al Bello (Getty)

The 2020 Madden Bowl, EA’s big official championship for its long-running football series, was won last week by a player who didn’t throw a pass for the entire tournament, or even put a recognised QB under centre.

If you know football, you will know that is messed up! It’s one thing to favour a running game over a passing game (or vice versa!), but to completely eschew a whole half of a playbook—and have the game let you do it, and then come out a winner—is wild.

As USA Today report, 26-year-old Raidel “Joke” Brito won $65,000 and a solid gold championship belt for taking out the tournament. He did it by building a very strange team: instead of starting with a solid QB and moving out from there, he decided to not draft a QB at all, using the money he saved there to bulk up the rest of his squad.

Lining up under C was...Washington punter Tress Way, and it didn’t matter one bit, as he ran running play after running play after running play on his way to a 17-0 win in the final.

I’ve seen some people using this as an excuse to make fun of Madden, but really, I would rather see it the other way, and argue that in the actual NFL maybe Mitch Wishnowsky needs to be taking some snaps on 1st down this season.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

