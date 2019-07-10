Taking Lupin III’s gorgeous 2D style and turning it into a modern 3D animated film sounds like a recipe for disaster, but somehow, this first trailer for Lupin III The First looks OK!



I mean, we’re stuck with natural lighting and colour palettes, same with most other 3D films, but the characters themselves look pretty good given the circumstances. As though they just took the 2D cast from the manga/anime and were able, through the magic of cinema, to pan the camera around the corners.

A bit like the Dragon Quest movie trailer, then. And definitely an improvement on the last time Lupin III strayed from 2D animation.

The film will be out in Japan on December 6.