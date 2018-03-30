Luminous Producitons, the newly announced Square Enix studio headed up by Hajime Tabata, isn’t only doing big-time games. As you can see on this preview of an NHK program, it’s also doing CG for television. Here, the CG is used to show how humans evolved.
Luminous Producitons, the newly announced Square Enix studio headed up by Hajime Tabata, isn’t only doing big-time games. As you can see on this preview of an NHK program, it’s also doing CG for television. Here, the CG is used to show how humans evolved.