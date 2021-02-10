Lucid Games released a hotfix for Destruction AllStars today that increases the amount of EXP you can get from daily challenges. It also reduces the chance that parties will get split up after a match, and addresses general issues with matchmaking. Full patch notes here.
Save
Lucid Games released a hotfix for Destruction AllStars today that increases the amount of EXP you can get from daily challenges. It also reduces the chance that parties will get split up after a match, and addresses general issues with matchmaking. Full patch notes here.
DISCUSSION