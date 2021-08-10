The latest Animal Crossing: New Horizons patch is here and it fixes *checks notes* clouds?

Advertisement

Apparently, clouds weren’t appearing in summer, which obviously had to be rectified immediately. The latest 1.11.1 patch from August 10, details, “Fixed a bug where clouds did not appear in some seasons,” as roughly translated from Japanese via Google.

The patch fixes bugs from one of Animal Crossing’s larger seasonal updates, which came out at the end of July. That added the usual summer events and added seasonal items to the game, such as, uh, cucumbers and eggplants. More free content is also planned for later this year.

As usual, you’ll need to update your game before playing online with others. But why wouldn’t you immediately want to fix this egregious cloud error? Surely this is a top priority for all new Horizons players, is it not?

Or maybe you didn’t even realize the lack of clouds since the update and assumed the Animal Crossing gods have been gracing you with clear, sunny weather. Well, they’re not.

The update also fixes other relatively minor issues, including a color variation bug that you would only come across if trying to take photos in Harvey’s island studio and the ordering DIY recipes.

Full patch notes, translated from Japanese, are as follows: