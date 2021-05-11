Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
LucasArts Classic Zombies Ate My Neighbors Returns To Consoles And PC Next Month

fahey
Mike Fahey
Image: LucasFilm Games

Because the dead never rest, Lucasfilm Games and developer Dotemu have teamed up to bring enhanced versions of 1993 16-bit classic Zombies Ate My Neighbors and its less-beloved sequel to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC on June 29.

These new versions of Zombies Ate My Neighbors and 1995 follow-up Ghoul Patrol take the two tales of Zeke and Julie saving their town from evil creatures, tacks on a modern save system, and bundles them together with museum features including game developer interviews, art collections, and a soundtrack browser. All that, plus trophies/achievements and the ability to play local co-op, just like the originals.

The bundled games will be available for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Steam, and GoG for $14.99. Limited Run Games will also be offering a physical version of the games for select modern and legacy platforms, for those of you who enjoy tangible things.

veeolman
Veeolman

ZAMN. The one SNES game I own that even as an adult I have never been able to beat. Killer soundtrack and sound design though. I can still hear the Chainsaw Men, and the little Killer Dolls loud and clear in my head