Fine Art

Lowlands Away

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:art
art
Illustration for article titled Lowlands Away
Illustration: Alisher Mirzoev
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Alisher Mirzoev is an environment artist and matte painter based in Russia who has worked on stuff like Pathfinder and Styx.

You can see more of Mirzoev’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

Illustration: Alisher Mirzoev
Illustration: Alisher Mirzoev
Illustration: Alisher Mirzoev
Illustration: Alisher Mirzoev
Illustration: Alisher Mirzoev
Illustration: Alisher Mirzoev
Illustration: Alisher Mirzoev
Illustration: Alisher Mirzoev
Illustration: Alisher Mirzoev
Illustration: Alisher Mirzoev
Illustration: Alisher Mirzoev
Illustration: Alisher Mirzoev
Illustration: Alisher Mirzoev
Illustration: Alisher Mirzoev
Illustration: Alisher Mirzoev
