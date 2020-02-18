Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

Lovely New Nintendo Switch Lite Color Announced For Japan

Brian Ashcraft
Image: Nintendo

Say hello to the newest member of the Nintendo Switch family. It might look like a pink Switch Lite, but the color is actually coral, a pink or red shade of orange named after sea creatures of the same color.

Living Coral was Pantone’s color of 2019, which might explain the choice?

Slated for release on March 20 in Japan, it joins turquoise, gray and yellow Nintendo Switch Lites.

In relation to the hardware delays caused by coronavirus, Nintendo announced that the Coral Lites scheduled to go on sale next month were already made in mid-January.

Pre-orders start on March 7. No word yet on an international release.

