Love To Log Into Overwatch And Play Some Tetris

Someone made Tetris using the Overwatch workshop. It’s pretty incredible.

The Overwatch workshop allows players to make custom modes by altering in-game scripts, and players have already been making some nifty things with it. To me, this latest creation is more than just nifty. This is Tetris. Somebody put a whole-ass other game in this game.

For the Tetris purists, this version is not quite an exact replica. Creator Ochotonida said on Reddit that they had used various workarounds in order to still include some options for players to use certain Tetris techniques, such as “wall kicks,” where a block will rotate into another space if it’s just landed and there’s no room to rotate.

“I and O pieces spawn one more tile to the left due to how my implementation works and because I couldn’t be bothered to make an exception for those two,” Ochotonida wrote. “Wall kicks seemed rather complicated to implement, so I only implemented a very basic system that allows J, L, S and Z pieces to kick to the left or right.”

So, it’s not a perfect version of Tetris, but it’s more Tetris than Overwatch had previously. If you want to check it out for yourself, the code is X236D.