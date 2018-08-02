Today on Highlight reel we have baseball pitches, Fortnite hitboxes, No Man’s Sky oddities, and much more.
- MGSV:TPP - (direct file) EmmaGirl
- Star Wars: Battlefront II - vader suffers a critical hit to the nuts - electricalBear
- MLB The Show 18 - Kenley Jansen nuked by a practice swing - Evan W
- Mount and Blade: Warband - (direct file) 何大帅哥
- Overwatch - getkuked
- Assassin’s Creed Origins - Punk Horse glitch - Alex Jehhutty
- PUBG - Didn’t want to land up there anyway… - adamdevigili
- Rainbow Six Siege - if only they had looked up - ProperSmeg
- Fortnite BR - Cheeky between the wall and plant snipe - Benjammin100
- No Man’s Sky - Intergalactic Hit and Run - seanconneryisgod
- No Man’s Sky - one man’s sky - Vanwanar
- No Man’s Sky - One of the game’s more questionable creations - Melonus
- No Man’s Sky - what landing - Paul Alderson
- No Man’s Sky - I just I have no idea whats going on here. - 1200-FUNK
- The Elder Scrolls Online - ESO Froggy glitch - Sunny Dee
