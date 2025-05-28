How To Find Every Moth Girl Camcorder Spot In Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

Remember back in the ‘90s when Furby brought delight and horror to people of all ages? In Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, Swann keeps a little cryptid toy called Moth Girl, a parody of Moth Girl that’s just as cute and terrifying, with antlers below her antennae and moth wings for which she is named. Whenever she gets the opportunity, Swann takes Moth Girl out of her backpack and sets her down to film her in places that feel like the perfect place for a little cryptid to hang out. It’s all a part of a growing memoir called Capturing The Cryptid!, the story about a creature who lurks around various locales in Velvet Cove unbeknownst to its residents.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Part 2 Is Short, Shocking, And Strangely Satisfying CC Share Subtitles Off

English Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Part 2 Is Short, Shocking, And Strangely Satisfying

Not only is Moth Girl cute all on her own, but she also plays into the insect motif for Swann while serving as a conduit for her creative inspiration. In the first half of Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, you’ll need to film Moth Girl in six different places.

Advertisement

Moth Girl Spot 1

Advertisement

Record a clip of Moth Girl sitting on the window sill in Swann’s bedroom at the beginning of the game.

Moth Girl Spot 2

Advertisement

While at the lake near Fawn’s Rest/Fawn’s Curse, set Moth Girl down on the moss-covered rock in front of the beach ball.

Moth Girl Spot 3

Advertisement

Set Moth Girl down on the ledge of the second floor of Fawn’s Rest/Fawn’s Curse and record her looking over the vast lake.

Moth Girl Spot 4

Advertisement

After interviewing Kat, record Moth Girl sitting on the swing at the abandoned playground where Swann and the girls met each other and looked for Autumn’s keys to the Yooper Scooper earlier in the game.

Moth Girl Spot 5

Advertisement

While setting up for Bloom & Rage’s first concert at The Blue Spruce, set Moth Girl down on the beach chair next to the three beer bottles and an ashtray after unlocking the gate to the back of the bar and/or finding the extension cable and turning on the stage lights.

Moth Girl Spot 6

Advertisement

Record Moth Girl sitting on the AUX speaker in front of the Bloom & Rage banner draped over the Mikaelsen Ranch pickup truck before putting the last two Bloom & Rage stickers on the wall of the bar and the payphone. Putting the stickers on beforehand won’t give you that filming opportunity.

Tapes One and Two of Lost Records: Bloom & Rage are available now for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.