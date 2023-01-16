Amazon Bans Lost Ark Bots, Humans Caught In Crossfire

Amazon’s Diablo-like RPG, Lost Ark, had over 1.3 million people playing it at launch. It’s cooled off since then, but there are still tens of thousands of people who log on every week to enjoy it. Or they would, if they hadn’t been banned for no reason.



Last week Amazon decided to do some house-keeping and kick off a wave of bans, ostensibly targeting bot accounts. Loads of actual human beings were caught up in the bans too, though, and making things even worse was that for Steam players that counted as a ban on their Steam accounts as well, which is a serious blemish on their overall record.

Amazon were quickly notified of this, and over the weekend were “actively working on reversing them for all affected players regardless of whether a support ticket has been filed”. For Steam players in particular, sweating the consequences of having a ban recorded on their account, Amazon say the reversal will not just “remove your game ban” but also “any marks on your Steam account”.

The company issued this statement over the weekend:

Greetings Heroes of Arkesia, Following a recent wave of bot bans, we’ve seen an increase in ban appeals from players who have been incorrectly impacted by these bans. We have determined the error that triggered these false bans, and are actively working on reversing them for all affected players regardless of whether a support ticket has been filed. This will remove your game ban and any marks on your Steam account. We will let players know when this work has been completed. In the meantime, you are still welcome to submit a Ban Appeal ticket to Customer Support so that the team can more quickly assist with restoring your account and removing all penalties. Thank you for your reports and patience as we work to make this right with affected players.

And followed it up yesterday with a notice saying all bans should now have been reversed. The bans come in the wake of efforts by developers to fix certain areas of the game that were being swamped by bots, particularly the market and auction house.