It’s easy to forget that there are two AAA basketball games on the market, so complete is 2K’s dominance of the scene, but EA Sports just keep plugging away with their NBA games. Some get released to little fanfare, others get cancelled at the last minute and some, like this year’s game, get delayed before they’re even announced.



While NBA 2K already has trailers, cover stars and a firm release date, we actually haven’t seen or heard a thing from NBA Live 20. Until today, when in their earnings call EA announced that the game would be pushed out of its usual pre-season release window (last year’s game was out in September) all the way into Q3, which runs from October 1 to December 31.

EA told Polygon “We’re planning a different approach to NBA LIVE this year, and will have more to share in the quarter ahead.” Hopefully that plan includes some decent basketball without microtransactions, because boy, I am already terrified to see what NBA 2K20 has in store for us.