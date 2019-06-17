By trimming down a full-size Wii motherboard, modder David Barscheski has been able to cram everything you need to play both Wii and GameCube games inside a case that’s kinda the same size as a GBA SP.



It’s thicker, of course (if only to fit a fan and monitor in), but I love how he’s made a custom lid that resembles the top of a GameCube, and that it still has room for a full GameCube controller layout and a headphone jack.

Coolest part though was watching him try and use a Wii Remote sensor on that tiny screen. Not ideal!

Via Nintendo Soup