When Nintendo gets around to releasing a GameCube Mini—remember, all tiny console releases to this point have been mere preparation for what will be the greatest collection of 20-30 titles in video game history—I really hope it’s as small and cute as this custom-made console.



Built by Madmorda, it’s a custom case that’s using actual Nintendo hardware, but with a catch: the GameCube’s internals couldn’t be shrunk enough to fit inside a tiny box, but the Wii’s—which could emulate GameCube games—could.

The case is cute enough, but the miniature GameCube controller to go with it is just beautiful:

Madmorda details the whole build from start to “playing Mario Sunshine” over on BitBuilt, but some highlights of the Tiny GameCube include:

It’s “fully compatible with all Gamecube games, no lag.”

It uses several intact (or at least trimmed down) original, actual pieces of GameCube hardware, including the heatsink, power LED and fan vents.

There’s support for four controllers via mini controller ports, with two further USB ports tucked away in the memory card slots.

The console runs on micro USB, and can even draw juice from a battery pack, so you can plug and play it into pretty much any screen without having to bother with power cables (or carry them around).

Finally, here’s the console in action:

