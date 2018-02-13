Octovon, a group of Minecraft players so good at building maps that they’re available for commissions, are responsible for this absolute work of art.



It’s an enormous Minecraft city, built mostly by hand by ten people, on a map that measures 2000x2000 blocks. And it took them eight months to finish.

What’s more, it’s not just the facade of a city; most of the buildings have custom interiors.



You can see more of Octovon’s work at their site. Oh, and the images you’re seeing here aren’t just screenshots, they’re renders done by VFX artist Timothy Chen.

