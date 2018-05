Good Smile has made a couple of Figmas based on the Batman Ninja anime, and they are absolute works of art.



There are two available, a regular one and a “Sengoku Edition” special figure. Both will be out early 2019, and should set you back $80-100 from importers.

I haven’t seen the anime, but the fake beard on his helmet is an A+ design touch.

SENGOKU EDITION

REGULAR EDITION