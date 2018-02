This is not a photo of Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman. It’s a close-up of a 1:6 scale action figure by Hot Toys.



Standing just over 12" tall, it comes with a bunch of interchangeable hands, a spear, mask and suit that lights up under certain LED lighting conditions (the figure comes with a display stand that can do this).



Course, that detail comes at a price: it’s $260, and won’t be out until early 2019.



