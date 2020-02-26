Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Brian Ashcraft
Image: Dengeki Online

Long-running Japanese game magazine Dengeki PlayStation is ceasing publication. It debuted in 1994. The Dengeki website dengekionline.com, which isn’t focused exclusively on PlayStation, remains a popular source for gaming news in Japan and the broadcast show Dengeki PS Live” will continue on its Youtube channel.

