Long-running Japanese game magazine Dengeki PlayStation is ceasing publication. It debuted in 1994. The Dengeki website dengekionline.com, which isn’t focused exclusively on PlayStation, remains a popular source for gaming news in Japan and the broadcast show “Dengeki PS Live” will continue on its Youtube channel.
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.