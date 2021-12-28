You ever do something in your home and think it’s cool, then share it with people online only to get roasted for ruining someone else’s happiness? That’s what’s happening to internet personality Logan Paul, who encased a bunch of beautiful Game Boy Colors in resin to make a Pokémon tabletop.



Paul posted the project on TikTok and shared a clip to Twitter on December 26. He took 15 Game Boy Colors, including what appears to be the limited-edition Pokémon-themed one and a dandelion yellow version, and enclosed them in multiple pounds of epoxy resin. After positioning and covering the consoles in gel, Paul wrapped the tabletop with a metal Pokéball frame.

He posted a shorter follow-up video showcasing how the table lights up and changes colors, going from blue to purple to red to green and back again. It actually looks tight! It’s also a solid way to preserve some of gaming’s history by repurposing something old into something artistic and functional.

But, seeing as it’s the internet, folks are very pissed about this.

Several people bemoaned Paul’s sacrilegious act of “[putting people’s] happiness in an epoxy resin and [wasting] it,” to quote one user. Honestly, people are freaking out! Another said “drowning them” in resin wasn’t necessary for the project, while another noted that other methods—like a glass display—would’ve been “lighter” and “forever customizable.”

By far, though, folks are most pressed about Paul allegedly destroying 15 Game Boy Colors. Because, you see, the handhelds he’s supposedly ruining are perfectly fine—according to everyone’s speculation, anyway. Never mind that Game Boy Colors are purchasable on both Amazon and eBay, in addition to secondhand stores, thrift shops, and the like. And it’s certainly not like he can do what he wants with what he buys. Heaven forbid.

Look, I’m not stanning Logan Paul. The dude’s done some questionable things in the past that haunt his present. He’s also hardcore into the earth-destroying, resource-guzzling NFT grift, which…cool. Paul isn’t exactly someone I’d defend, but this pile-on is indicative of the internet’s—or rather, humanity’s—most toxic qualities. Just live and let live. Leave people alone.

