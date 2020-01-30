Live-Action One Piece Coming To Netflix, Eiichiro Oda Involved

Screenshot : ONE PIECE公式YouTubeチャンネル

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

The hugely successful One Piece is making the jump from manga (and anime) to live action. Working with Tomorrow Studios, Netflix has okayed a ten-episode adaptation.



Tomorrow Studios is currently working on a live-action version of Cowboy Bebop with John Cho. That production is currently on hold after Cho injured his knee during the shoot.

Advertisement

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Steven Maeda (Lost, The X-Files) and Matt Owens (Luke Cage, Agents of SHIELD) are adapting One Piece and executive producing as well, along with Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements and Eiichiro Oda.

The famed creator wrote this comment about the upcoming project.

Here is a translation via Anime Trending:

Advertisement

Previously, we saw a live-action adaptation for a One Piece themed commercial. Are you optimistic for this Netflix version?