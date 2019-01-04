This isn’t a trailer for a One Piece movie trailer, but if a made-in-Japan version ever gets greenlit, it could like this.



Earlier week, Oricon posted this Indeed job recruit spot with actor Takumi Saitoh as Luffy, model Rika Izumi as Nami, comedian Daigo Yamamoto as Usopp, actor Hiroyuki Ikeuchi as Zoro and actor Yosuke Kubozuka as Sanji.

In English, the song they’re singing translates as, “If you’re looking for a job, Indeed. If you’re looking for a part-time gig, Indeed.”

Previously, Saitoh was Reiji Mitsurugi in the Ace Attorney movie, Yamamoto in 2010's Space Battleship Yamato flick; he was also in Godzilla: Resurgence. Yosuke Kubozuka is a respected actor who was in Martin Scorsese’s Silence, while Hiroyuki Ikeuchi was in Ip Man and, more recently, John Woo’s Manhunt. These are fairly famous people, so if a movie was ever made, a cast like this would probably make sense.

Now whether or not a live-action One Piece does, that’s another matter...