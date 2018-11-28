Cowboy Bebop is getting a live-action series on Netflix, with the anime’s creator Shinichiro Watanabe consulting.



The Cowboy Bebop anime debuted back in 1998 with Watanabe at the helm.

The live-action first episode will be written by Christopher Yost, who recently penned Thor: Ragnarok.

In the late 2000s, Keanu Reeves was attached to a live-action movie adaptation as protagonist Spike Spiegel but the production never got off the ground.

“Cowboy Bebop does not look like it is going to happen with me in it.” Reeves wrote in a 2013 Reddit Q&A, adding that the script was “great and amazing,” but would “cost like a half a billion dollars to make.”

Hopefully, this Netflix series will cost less!