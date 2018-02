Pop star Utada Hikaru has become synonymous with Kingdom Hearts. It wouldn’t be a main entry in the series without her music.



Utada Hikaru recorded songs for Kingdom Hearts and Kingdom Hearts II. She’s back for KHIII with a track called “Chikai” (誓い), which means “oath” or “vow.”

And here is the English language version, which is called “Don’t Think Twice.”

This isn’t a full version of the theme, but it should give you an idea of how it sounds.