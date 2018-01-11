Today on Highlight Reel we have intense virtual reality moments, Escape from Tarkov moments, trash camouflage and more!
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
- COD:WWII - zippylol
- Battlefield 1 - How to kill a group of camping snipers on Sinai Desert - Flyjetandkill
- Fortnite BR - he fucked up - Rocky BalB0WEN
- Onward VR - WELCOME TO WAR! - Criken
- Hitman - #GelatWHOA - Murfburger
- Dishonored - So I wanted to do what cool kids do - vulk21
- Rainbow Six Siege - How to breach with grenades - Carol_Dough
- PU Battlegrounds - not today, guys - Astiel28
- PU Battlegrounds - Exhibit A - e_Scrub
- PU Battlegrounds - I’LL GIVE IT TO YOU LATER - Poppy Haze
- Legend of Zelda: BotW - またネェ～ #ゼルダの伝説 #BreathoftheWild #NintendoSwitch - pokacurare
- Legend of Zelda: BotW - 腕の長さがハンパない笑笑 #ゼルダの伝説 #BreathoftheWild #NintendoSwitch - dadexiana
- Legend of Zelda: BotW - how to get the chest. #ゼルダの伝説 #BreathoftheWild - sva16162
- Escape from Tarkov - Kotton 007 - Kotton
- Escape from Tarkov - They got FUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU #twitchclips - Bikeman
- Escape From Tarkov - sequisha
- Star Wars Battlefront II - AntonioTXCasiq
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!