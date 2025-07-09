Did You Forget To Snag Lies Of P's New DLC Weapon?

Lies of P impressed us in 2023 with its fun and innovative weapon assembly system, which resulted in some of the most bizarre weapon creations in the Soulslike genre. With Lies of P: Overture, the game’s first and only major DLC, that trend continues with even weirder weapons than ever before. However, not every weapon is strange. Some, like the all-new bow, are simply new, but well worth acquiring.

Serving as Lies of P’s very first fully ranged weapon, the Royal Horn Bow takes a bit of getting used to. While it doesn’t dish out quite the same level of damage as some stronger melee weapons, it can be an immensely useful secondary weapon to keep equipped for pulling enemies or picking off strays in the distance.

If that sounds up your alley, here’s where to find the Royal Horn Bow.

Where to get the Royal Horn Bow in Lies of P: Overture

The Royal Horn Bow can be found very early in Lies of P: Overture. After working through some enemies in the opening of the DLC, you’ll eventually come to the Hall of Adventure Stargazer.

From the Stargazer, head up the right set of stairs and then take an immediate right at the top. Follow this hallway to the end, take a left, and clear any enemies around the destroyed glass cases in the next room.

Take the exit at the other end of the room and follow the next hallway while staying aware of an enemy who will burst through a window on your right.

In the following large room, you’ll spot a giant beast roaming below. Defeat it if you’d like, then take the large stairs up. At the fork, continue up the right set of stairs.

After weaving into the next room and back out again, defeating the goo-shooting foes within, you’ll exit to a chest. Open this chest to obtain the Royal Horn Bow.

This bow will be weak when you first get it, as it won’t be leveled up at all. Take it back to Hotel Krat and invest some materials in it, though, and you’ll have yourself a nice ranged weapon to frustrate your foes with.

Lies of P: Overture is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.