2023’s Best Soulslike Is Getting DLC And A Sequel

One of the year’s best Soulslikes, Lies of P, is getting new content in the form of a DLC expansion, as well as (eventually) a full-fledged sequel.



Director Ji Won Choi took to the game’s official YouTube channel on October 31 to deliver the news, announcing that duo developers Neowiz Games and Round8 Studio aren’t done with the Pinocchio-inspired Soulslike just yet. Choi didn’t give specifics, but confirmed that a Lies of P sequel is in the works.



“Our highest priority is developing the DLC and working on our sequel,” Choi said in the YouTube video. “The [development] team is putting in significant effort, brainstorming and exploring different aspects of the projects.”

After thanking fans for Lies of P surpassing one million in sales, Choi then detailed what’s planned in a patch coming sometime this month. Weapon Assemble, the cool customization system that lets you combine different parts to create new murdering tools, will get tweaked so that specific weapons perform better. The flaming shovel puppet bastard at Venigni Works will be easier to defeat. That terrible dodge will get better, with the crucial Rising Dodge skill becoming a default ability instead of an unlock. And the team will give away a couple of cosmetics, while ensuring that you can wear glasses and hats at the same time. (You couldn’t do this previously.)

Lies of P

Choi then spoke briefly about Lies of P’s DLC, but didn’t outline what the expansion will entail. He did share two teaser images, which hint at the DLC’s setting. The first image looks like a lab of some sort, probably where the human experimentation that created the game’s monstrous enemies took place. The second appears to be a ship at sea, suggesting some kind of pirate-like adventure. (Game Informer speculates that it could be Neverland.) If you remember the game’s post-credits scene, then you know that someone is searching for Dorothy from the children’s novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, who literally clicks her red heels in the game’s main area of Krat. Maybe the DLC or sequel will focus on P looking for—and saving?—her from trouble.



“Even after the launch, our commitment remains unwavering in providing players with a compelling and unforgettable story,” Choi said. “To do so, we are fully dedicating ourselves to the development of the DLC. […] I love seeing players speculating and discussing various aspects as they wait for the DLC. Every time we encounter remarkably inventive and creative hypotheses, my heart is pounding and I feel warmth…The anticipation is truly exhilarating…I wish I could share all the details with you. But if do that…I would undoubtedly face stern reprimands from my fellow developers. Yet, at the same time, I am genuinely eager to showcase some glimpses of our work.”

Kotaku reached out to Neowiz Games for comment.

There’s no word on when the game’s DLC or sequel will launch. Choi asked for patience while the teams get to work.



“Aside from this, there are still so much more that I want to show,” Choi said. “But if I reveal everything here right now, that would spoil the excitement…So, that will be it for today. But I can promise you one thing. What I just showed you scratches merely the tip of an iceberg. A lot awaits to unfold in the DLC.”



