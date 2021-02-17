Let's See The Nier Replicant Remaster Compared To The Original

Screenshot : Cycu1/YouTube

To mark the game’s tenth anniversary, a Nier Replicant remaster was announced for the PS4, Xbox One, and Steam. Let’s see how the game, so far, stacks up against the PlayStation 3 original.



While there could be slight differences in the final retail version, the comparison shows that the remaster has undergone a good polish graphics-wise.

This is obvious, of course, but seeing what exactly was changed is fascinating. Plus, the remaster seems closer visually to Nier: Automata.

The remaster, titled Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139..., does have a host of other changes, including fully voiced dialogue, a rearranged musical score, and new story elements, among other additions.

Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139... will be released this April.